Ardelle Kraft of Davenport celebrated her 95th birthday with a family dinner. Ardelle Arp was born to Elmer and Nora (Muhs) Arp on November 5th, 1924. She married Henry Kraft in 1947. Cards may be sent to her in care of Crest Healthcare, 4128 Northwest Blvd #229, Davenport IA 52806. Her children are Charlotte Harksen, Dianne Harrington, Kent Kraft, Joni Grove, Wendy Kraft and Susan Zimpleman (deceased).
