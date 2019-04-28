{{featured_button_text}}
Kruse
Alyssa Gordon

Donald (Jim) Kruse will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner. He was born May 1, 1924 in Muscatine County. He married Betty Sohsen (deceased) in 1946. Jim retired from the Rock Island Arsenal. His children and their spouses are Sandra and Merle Christians, Brenda and Gary Stoefen, and Scott and Jody Kruse. He has 12 grandchildren and 18 greatgrandchildren. Jim resides at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf.

