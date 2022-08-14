 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lila Stout will be honored with a card shower for her 90th birthday. She was born August 11, 1932, to Viola (Seams) and Walter Kincaid. She married Duane Stout July 12, 1953 at the Hillsdale Methodist Church. He passed in 2006. Lila graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1950. She worked for the Old Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Hillsdale for over 40 years and retired as assistant cashier. She loves flowers, bird watching, bingo and most of all her family. She's loved and adored by her two children Carolyn (Bobby) Ellis and Alan (Diana) Stout, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to Bickford Assisted Living, 3650 41st St. #201, Moline, Il 61265.

