Lois Riley, a very special lady, is celebrating her 90th birthday. What normally would have been a big party with lots of family and friends has turned into a wave and a song through an open window. Mom has been through so much in her lifetime. She was so small at birth that her father said she looked like a plucked chicken. At the age of 22 she lost her first husband to the Korean War after only 100 days of married life. She raised her daughter from that marriage on her own for 14 years before marrying her second love. Two more children entered the fold and she raised all three of us with so much love, wisdom and respect that even today you would never guess we were a blended family. The last 15 years have been one health crisis after another and she has pulled through every single one of them. We joke that if she does get COVID she will live through that too. Her love of family, her strength and her resilience are a testament to her Irish roots and her faith in God. She is so loved.. We kids, grandkids and great grandkids are postponing her big celebration until safer days but if you’d like to send her your birthday wishes they can be directed to: Senior Star, Lois Riley 204AL, Davenport IA 52807