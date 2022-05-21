Lucy Lee-Petersen Celebrates 90th Birthday

Lucille "Lucy" Margaret Lee-Petersen will celebrate her 90th birthday on May 31, 2022. Her immediate family will gather for a dinner in her honor.

Lucy was born May 31, 1932 in rural Scott County to Fred and Hilda Meier. She married Ralph "Wob" Lee in 1954. He passed away in 1993. She married Bob Petersen in 1996.

Lucy resides at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge and is a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus.

Her children are Jone & Les Paarmann, Jana & Dan Montgomery and Alan Lee. Her step-daughter is Ann Petersen. Her grandchildren are Jessie & Nate VonBehren, Michael Paarmann, Ned & Sammy Montgomery, and Lucy Margaret Montgomery. Her great-grandchildren are Brant, Natalie, and Heidi Lucille VonBehren.

If you would like to send a card or drop by to visit, Lucy would love it. Her address is 201 E. Franklin St Apt 508 Eldridge Iowa 52748

