{{featured_button_text}}
Maree Schumann Lopez
Alyssa Gordon

I look up at the sky and think about you. I would give anything in the world just to hear your voice again. I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss everything about you. Happy Birthday

Love Gyorgy Bee Maree Schumann Lopez

May 22, 1938 – March 26, 2017

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments