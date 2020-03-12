The family of Marian Kent of Moline, IL is requesting a card shower for her in honor of her 100th birthday on March 17, 2020. To help her commemorate this special day, please send cards to: Marian Kent, C/O Mike Einfeldt, 401 23rd Avenue, East Moline, IL 61244.

A family birthday celebration has been planned for her at a later date.

Marian was born on the family farm of Alvena and Harry Einfeldt in Wilton, IA on March 17, 1920.

Her siblings were Evelyn Johnson, Harry Einfeldt, JR., Wayne Einfeldt, Leo Einfeldt and Bob Einfeldt. All are now deceased.

She married Harvey Kent on October 12, 1971.

He passed away on November 6, 2006.

Marian worked at the East Moline, IL plant of International Harvester for 38 ½ years as a timekeeper. Retiring in 1981.

