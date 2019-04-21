Try 3 months for $3
Martel

MARSHALL MARTEL

April 22, 1948 - November 18, 2015

Nothing can ever take away the many treasured memories of you that we hold dear in our hearts. Always loved...never forgotten...missed by all of your family. Dori, Missy, Nicole, Josh, Grandchildren and Marshall Martel Great-Grandchildren

