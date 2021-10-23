 Skip to main content
Martha Wahe
Martha Wahe

We are having a 100th birthday party for Martha Wahe, November 7th from 2-5 or 5:30 pm. Party will be located at Silvercrest at Garner Farms 1531 W53rd Street Davenport IA (Independent living building. Those sending cards only may send them to 1575 W 53rd Street Davenport IA 52806 apt 132. We look forward to seeing you!

