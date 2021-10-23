We are having a 100th birthday party for Martha Wahe, November 7th from 2-5 or 5:30 pm. Party will be located at Silvercrest at Garner Farms 1531 W53rd Street Davenport IA (Independent living building. Those sending cards only may send them to 1575 W 53rd Street Davenport IA 52806 apt 132. We look forward to seeing you!
Nellie Billings is turning 100! Due to Covid, there is no birthday party. She would love to receive cards. Her address is: Illini Restorative …
Norm Dean is celebrating his 90th birthday on October 21, 2021. Happy Birthday! We love you, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Early this October, Dr. Carl H. Rowley of Bettendorf will celebrate his 90th birthday!