Mary Ann Seaver

Celebrating her 95th birthday on October 18th at home in Milan, IL is Mary Ann (Katalinich) Seaver. Born in Waterloo, Ia. Mary Ann moved to Davenport where she met husband, Bill. They marked their 66th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5 this year. Their three daughters, Sue, Manda and Gena, live in IA., NC, and TX, respectively. They have five grandchildren and two great-grand boys. A graduate of St. Mary’s in Waterloo, Mary Ann was a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII on the ammunition line in Waterloo. She also was an Arthur Murray dance instructor in Davenport, then worked for the U.S. Army at Rock Island Arsenal and later with the Dispatch/Argus. For many years she was actively involved in her children’s school functions, enjoyed playing golf, traveling and being active in NARFE and St. Ambrose church activities. These days, she’s living the quiet life with her husband in rural Milan.