Mary Ann Seaver

Celebrating her 95th birthday on October 18th at home in Milan, IL is Mary Ann (Katalinich) Seaver. Born in Waterloo, Ia. Mary Ann moved to Davenport where she met husband, Bill. They marked their 66th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5 this year. Their three daughters, Sue, Manda and Gena, live in IA., NC, and TX, respectively. They have five grandchildren and two great-grand boys. A graduate of St. Mary’s in Waterloo, Mary Ann was a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII on the ammunition line in Waterloo. She also was an Arthur Murray dance instructor in Davenport, then worked for the U.S. Army at Rock Island Arsenal and later with the Dispatch/Argus. For many years she was actively involved in her children’s school functions, enjoyed playing golf, traveling and being active in NARFE and St. Ambrose church activities. These days, she’s living the quiet life with her husband in rural Milan.
Nellie Billings is turning 100! Due to Covid, there is no birthday party. She would love to receive cards. Her address is: Illini Restorative …
Norm Dean is celebrating his 90th birthday on October 21, 2021. Happy Birthday! We love you, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Early this October, Dr. Carl H. Rowley of Bettendorf will celebrate his 90th birthday!