The family of Mary Decker invites family, friends, and anyone who would like to send warm wishes, to help celebrate her 90th birthday on June 18th!

Mary has relocated to Florida but lived in the Quad Cities for about 40 years! She was an active member of St. Mary's church in Davenport and taught religious education for many years. She also became a Registered Nurse at the age of 50 and couldn't go anywhere around town without seeing a familiar face.

One of her proudest moments (aside from raising 5 children and having both grand and great grandchildren) was becoming the St. Patrick Society's 2001 Irish Mother of the Year! Her Irish heritage has always been important to her and she loved being a part of the annual parade.

Mary still enjoys sewing, online shopping (for shoes especially), listening to the Quaker City String Band, and spending time with family. Her best piece of advice is when deciding to be right or be kind, always choose to be kind.

Please send cards of love, appreciation, or words of encouragement to honor her amazing and accomplished life:

1047 Depot Ct, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0