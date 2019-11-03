{{featured_button_text}}
Ed Mohr celebrated his 80th birthday on November 1st in Florida with family, friends and a shrimp boil! He currently lives part time in Illinois and Florida. He was born and raised in LeClaire, he is an avid Hawkeye fan and he is very proud to say he is from Iowa. Ed is a father, stepfather, and grandfather to many who love him dearly. A favorite Quad City memory for him is when he won a contest for selling the most new subscriptions to the Quad Cities newspaper (twice!) His prize was a trip on an airplane to Chicago to watch the White Sox play. Happy Birthday Dad and Grandpa. We love you!

