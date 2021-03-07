 Skip to main content
Mowry 90th Birthday
Mowry 90th Birthday

Angela Mowry celebrated her 90th birthday on March 12, 2021. She was born in 1931, the youngest daughter of Charles and Dora Dierickx at Long Grove, Iowa. She married Gregory Mowry on June 15, 1950. Her children are Gregory Stephen of Burnsville, MN and Michael (deceased).

She has three grandchildren Matthew, Laurie, and Nathan. There are four great grandchildren: Callie and Brianna, Haley, and Matty.

She has two sisters, Delores Goodall and Jean Bradshaw and one brother John Dierickx, all of whom are in their 90’s.

Due-to COVID 19, there will be no public celebration but cards may be sent to Angela Mowry, 1016 5th Ave. # 201, DeWitt, IA. 52742.

