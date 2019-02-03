Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. McBride
Alyssa Gordon

Happy Heavenly Birthday

Necie McBride. Sunrise, February 4, 1945. Sunset, April 17, 2018. Quitman McBride. Sunrise, February 5, 1931. Sunset, May 1, 2015.

To be absent from the body means to be present with the Lord.

Forever in my heart, Love always, your grandson Little Rodney McBride Jr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments