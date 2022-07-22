Mrs. Harriet Tinnes Harley, of 3752 Thunder Ridge Road, # 123, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722 celebrates her 109th birthday July 27th. She would love to hear from old friends in the area. Mrs. Harley lived alone in her own home until she was 105. Now in assisted living she remains active winning at Bingo, doing word puzzles,reading, and writing “her life story.” Despite challenges, she thinks she has lived during the best of times.

Harriet Margaret Tinnes was born near Talleyrand, Iowa. She grew up on a farm working hard, helping nurse her family through scarlet fever, and weathering the depression. She taught Sunday school and played the piano at church. And she was editor of the Keota High School newspaper. Mrs. Harley graduated in 1931, earned her teaching certificate, and taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse. (One of her little schoolboys still writes her.)

In 1936, she married Charles Wilton Harley of West Chester. They moved to Davenport where they owned and operated the Karmel Korn Shop and started a family.

When World War II began, all the men in her family joined the military. She became a Navy wife traveling with her aviator husband and two small daughters. After the war, for 37 years, they owned and operated East Locust Hardware. When her husband was elected president, Mrs. Harley served as First Lady of the Iowa Retail Hardware Association.

During her lifetime, Harriet has seen invention of the polio vaccine, prohibition, women getting the vote, the dawn of the jet age, space travel, fall of the Berlin Wall, advent of the computer age, Y2K, the tragedy of 9/ll, mass shootings and COVID. She has also lived to have two daughters, two granddaughters, six great grandchildren, and one nearly-perfect great great grandson