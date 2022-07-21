On July 27, Nancy (Plantz) White celebrates 90. Nancy, born to Nina and Truman Plantz, grew up in a beautiful home in Rock Island, IL with siblings Truman III, Nina, Andrew, and Helen. In her senior year of high school, she met Don White on a blind date. They went on to marry and have 8 children, making homes in Rock Island, IL, Davenport, IA and Newburgh, IN. The couple endured the deaths of two sons yet built a strong marriage while practicing joy and humor. Their legacy continues through their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her phenomenal work as a mother, Nancy created an impressive career as a customer service supervisor and was known for both her mentoring skills and ability to upsell cable packages. She also supported her husband’s work as a sportswriter. Nancy accompanied Don as he covered sporting events ranging from baseball to rodeo and everything in between. A lover of beauty, Nancy has a flare for home interiors and fashion. She brings the bling for holidays and parties and plays tunes by ear on the piano. A comic, singer, and dancer, she delivers sunshine to everyone she meets on cloudy days. Living in Nebraska these days, Nancy continues her lifelong cultivation of wisdom and happiness. She advises “Bloom where you are planted!” She continues to do just that. Her friends and family are blessed for having Nancy White in their lives!