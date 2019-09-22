Paul Schinckel of Fridley, MN formally of Walcott will celebrate his 90th birthday on September 28th with an open house at Walcott American Legion from 12pm to 330pm. All family and friends welcome to attend, no gifts please. Paul was born on December 11, 1929 in Scott County. He served in the US Army during the Korean war. He married Marian Juergens on June 21, 1954. They farmed near Plainview and retired in 1988 and moved to Walcott. Paul is a lifetime member of the American Legion and was active with American Legion post 548 for many years. His children are Lynda Moore of Arlington Texas, Allan (Deb)Schinckel of west Layette IN and Lisa Okpara of New Brighton MN. Son Merle deceased. His grandchildren are Nathan (Rachel) Schinckel, Lance Schinckel, Dora Okpara, and Justin Okpara. Great grandchild Lukas Schinckel.
Most Popular
-
Rock music legend Ric Ocasek dies
-
Cedar Rapids station declines to renew Terry Swails
-
Deere & Co. sues two former employees over trade secrets
-
ICKES: Retired Moline police captain in trouble again
-
Body pulled on Sunday from Mississippi River near Andalusia was West Chicago man. Foul play not suspected, police say
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Transportation
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.