Paul Schinckel of Fridley, MN formally of Walcott will celebrate his 90th birthday on September 28th with an open house at Walcott American Legion from 12pm to 330pm. All family and friends welcome to attend, no gifts please. Paul was born on December 11, 1929 in Scott County. He served in the US Army during the Korean war. He married Marian Juergens on June 21, 1954. They farmed near Plainview and retired in 1988 and moved to Walcott. Paul is a lifetime member of the American Legion and was active with American Legion post 548 for many years. His children are Lynda Moore of Arlington Texas, Allan (Deb)Schinckel of west Layette IN and Lisa Okpara of New Brighton MN. Son Merle deceased. His grandchildren are Nathan (Rachel) Schinckel, Lance Schinckel, Dora Okpara, and Justin Okpara. Great grandchild Lukas Schinckel.

