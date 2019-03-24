Come and celebrate our favorite Mom, Grandma and former Daycare Provider’s 90th birthday. Phyllis Pierce of Davenport, Iowa will be honored at an open house on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Friends and relatives may call from 1 - 4 p.m. at The Knights of Columbus Club, 1111 West 35th Street, Davenport, IA. 9 decades of Memories, 1,080 months of Happiness, 4,696 weeks of Love, 32,873 days of Wisdom, 788,952 hours of Laughter, 1 Wonderful Husband, 6 Incredible Children, 15 Amazing Grandchildren, 10 Marvelous Great-Grandchildren and Hundreds of Unforgettable Daycare Children! Her children are Pam (Mike) Seymour, Davenport, Tina (Terry) Beert, Davenport, Toni Parr (Curt Hank), Clinton, Mark (Jessica) Pierce, Chandler AZ and Joshua Pierce, Davenport.
