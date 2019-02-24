Try 1 month for 99¢
Rasso, Sr.
Alyssa Gordon

CELEBRATING 95 YEARS

The family of Fred J. Rasso, Sr. will be celebrating Fred’s 95th birthday party on March 3rd, 2019 with an open house from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Please join us at: Grand Haven Retirement Village 201 E. Franklin Street Apt. 512 Eldridge, IA. Please no gifts. Just your presence and a willing to share stories about Fred.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments