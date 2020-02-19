Richard Hartz
0 comments

Richard Hartz

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Hartz

Come help celebrate Richard Hartz 80th Birthday February 15, from 2-6 pm LeClaire Recreation Ctr. 429 N. 3rd St. No gifts please. Richard retired from Caterpillar drives part time for enterprise. Hobby is his 1949 John Deere B tractor and spending time with his FAMILY and friends. Wife Loretta, sons Kevin (Danna) Kenneth (Andrea) Keith (Lisa deceased) Kurtis (Raquel) Kraig (Amy) Daughter Kristine (Tim) 18 Grandchildren 19 Great Grandchildren so Blessed We ALL wish you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Love U!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Ewoldt
Birthdays

Gary Ewoldt

Gary Ewoldt celebrates 80th birthday! The family of Gary Ewoldt (Blue Grass, IA) invites friends to join in celebrating Gary’s 80th birthday t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News