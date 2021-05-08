Roald “Mr. Zee” Zvonik is celebrating his 95th Birthday! He was born on May 13, 1926 in Moline, IL.

Roald served in the Navy in WWII from 1944-1946 on the USS Landing Ship Tank (LST) 722 participating in the Philippine Island Campaign making two landings and one invasion. Roald was walking the streets of Tokyo at 19 years old after the surrender of Japan ending WWII. He was a watchmaker/jeweler after the war; then worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and US Army Weapons Command retiring in 1982 with 36 years of service. His job sent him worldwide, including Germany and Vietnam during the war.

Since retirement, Roald’s been very active. He’s a 70-year member of Riverside United Methodist Church, a Master Gardner, volunteered at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Community Health Care, and Mississippi Valley Rose Society. He also volunteers many hours working on the LST 325… the only operational LST in WWII configuration afloat in US waters. Roald spent 3-months in Greece in 2000 as part of the LST Memorial group, to repair the LST and preserve the vessel as a floating museum. Since the ship returned to the US in 2001, Roald has performed restoration, maintenance, and tour guide duties over the last 20 years. You may have talked to Roald while he volunteered as a Crew Member on the LST 325 when it docked in Bettendorf in 2018.