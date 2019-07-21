{{featured_button_text}}
Rose
Alyssa Gordon

ART ROSE TURNING 90 - Help us celebrate his birthday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from 1-3PM. Cake and refreshments will be served. Your presence would be a special gift. He’s not really 90 - he is only 20 with 70 years’ experience.

