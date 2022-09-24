Ruth (Jacobsen) Jurgens of Eldridge will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, October 2nd.Ruth was born in 1932 in Clinton County and married the late Elmer Jurgens in 1951. In her 90 years, she has accomplished many things, including farming with Elmer and owning and operating Ruth’s Ceramics and RJ’s Country Treasure House. Ruth lives it up at 90 by spending her time playing cards, listening to polka music, going to lunch, and visiting friends and family. Her family includes her son Steve and daughter-in-law Cheryl, late daughter Linda, grandchildren Lana and Jay and their spouses Kurt and Sarah, respectively. She also has three great-grandsons who love beating her at Uno.Take some time to think about Ruth and wish her a Happy Birthday if you see her.