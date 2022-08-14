 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shannen Barnard

  • 0
Barnard pic

Happy 30th Birthday, Shannen Barnard!

From Your Ma

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy (Plantz) White

Nancy (Plantz) White

On July 27, Nancy (Plantz) White celebrates 90. Nancy, born to Nina and Truman Plantz, grew up in a beautiful home in Rock Island, IL with sib…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News