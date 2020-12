HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY SHARON DETTMANN! Sharon Dettmann will turn 80 on Dec. 13th. She has 2 children: Lee (Michele)Dettmann in Colorado and Dorie Dettmann in Davenport, IA. She has 1 grandchild. Please help her celebrate by sending a card to: 3831 N. Sturdevant st. Davenport, IA 52806