Shirley Billings

Nellie Billings is turning 100! Due to Covid, there is no birthday party. She would love to receive cards. Her address is: Illini Restorative Care, Room 33, 1455 Hospital Rd, Silvis, Illinois.
The former Nellie Horn was born October 18, 1921, in Ladora, Iowa.
She was residing in Blakesburg, Iowa, when she married Cecil Billings, Albia, Iowa, on December 22, 1940, in a Methodist Church in Ottumwa, Iowa. He died December 2, 1998.
They are the parents of Gordon and James (Mary Sue) of East Moline, and Shirley of Hampton. There are four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Billings was employed by Regalia Mfg. Co., Rock Island, Illinois, retiring in 1983.
Happy Birthday Mom and Grandma!