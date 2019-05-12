BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Please join us in celebrating Larry Sinclair’ s 89th birthday.
Sunday, May 19, 2-4 PM in Oakwood Music Room at Ridgecrest Village. 4126 NW Blvd. He is looking forward to visiting with friends. No gifts please.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Please join us in celebrating Larry Sinclair’ s 89th birthday.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Sunday, May 19, 2-4 PM in Oakwood Music Room at Ridgecrest Village. 4126 NW Blvd. He is looking forward to visiting with friends. No gifts please.
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Now is the chance to honor exceptional professionals who have inspired with their comfort, skill and dedication.
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.