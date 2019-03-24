Try 3 months for $3
Slyter
Alyssa Gordon

Celebrating 80 years. The family of Mary Slyter will be celebrating Mary’s 80th birthday party on March 30, 2019. Please join us at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th Street, Davenport, Iowa from 3-6pm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments