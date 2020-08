Doris Terhune of Davenport will be honored at a family dinner to celebrate her 95th birthday. Doris Adams was born August 19, 1925, in Blakesburg, IA. She married Dale Terhune in 1946. Mrs. Terhune was employed at HQ, AMCCOM, retiring in 1993. Her children and their spouses are Dick, Deb (Mike) Yeager, Davenport, and Doug (Cindy), Port Byron, IL. She has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.