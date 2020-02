On February 17, 2020 Verna Henning of Walcott, will observe her 95th Birthday. She has been an Avon Representative for the past 58 years and the present.

She has two daughters: Verlynn (Dick) Morney of South Vienna, Ohio; Renae (Michael) Baca of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and one son Lindon (Ernie) (Ruth) Sueverkruebbe of Davenport, Iowa. There are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.