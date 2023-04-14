Celebrating 95 years!

Virginia Day Wayne celebrated her 95th birthday on April 13 at the Jesse Day Relays, the track meet named after her father. She proudly presented a check to the Davenport Schools track program to honor her dad.

Virginia started her career as a teacher in Moline then taught for many years in the Rock Island School District ending her career at Audubon Elementary. She was very proud that her only daughter followed in her footsteps as a teacher.

Virginia has a close, loving family that adores her, and everyone was able to celebrate this momentous occasion at a family dinner. Her family includes sons Bill (Jackie), Dave (Gwen), Jim (Maria) and daughter Elizabeth (Liz who passed away in 2020). Grandchildren include Jensen (Kira), Drew (Natalie), Slater, Francesca, Veronica, Jessica, Nathan and Bond and great-grandchildren Kyler, Karter, Kolton, Bennett and Tycho.

Cards may be sent to Virginia Wayne, c/o Dave Wayne, 3525 Raleigh Ave., Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Virginia lives life being happy every day. May we all follow in her footsteps!