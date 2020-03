William D. “Bill” Homrighausen of DeWitt will celebrate his 95th birthday with a dessert reception March 8, 2-4 p.m., at the DeWitt United Methodist Church.

Bill was born March 12, 1925, on the family farm near Grand Mound. He moved to DeWitt in 1930.

Mr. DeWitt, as he is known, and his wife, Shirley Davis, shared a life that was “as full as the moon.”

Shirley passed away in 2018.

