Births for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

UNITYPOINT TRINITY-HEALTH MOLINE
Janet Nava and Ivan Mejia, Rock Island; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Jessica Pearson and Marcus Trice, Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Andrea and Andrew Parer, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Mariah and Zachary Hutchinson, Geneseo, Illinois; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Natalie and Damian Herman, Milan, Illinois; girl, Monday, Sept. 21.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Lindsay Claus and Craig Claus, Camanche; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Alyssa Honn and John Young, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Lauren and Jake Kindelsperger, Davenport; girl, Sunday, Sept. 20.
Michele and Shawn Munson, Camanche; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Jun Hee and Alexander Hays, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Alexis and Cody Ashby, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Sept. 20.
