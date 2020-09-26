 Skip to main content
Births for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
UNITYPOINT TRINITY-HEALTH MOLINE

Janet Nava and Ivan Mejia, Rock Island; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Jessica Pearson and Marcus Trice, Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Andrea and Andrew Parer, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Mariah and Zachary Hutchinson, Geneseo, Illinois; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Natalie and Damian Herman, Milan, Illinois; girl, Monday, Sept. 21.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Lindsay Claus and Craig Claus, Camanche; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Alyssa Honn and John Young, Rock Island; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Lauren and Jake Kindelsperger, Davenport; girl, Sunday, Sept. 20.

Michele and Shawn Munson, Camanche; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Jun Hee and Alexander Hays, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Alexis and Cody Ashby, Davenport; boy, Sunday, Sept. 20.

