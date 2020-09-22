Births for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT
Erin and Collin Goldsberry, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 18.
Takisha Brown and D'Angelo Allison, Davenport; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Veronica Broggini, Bettendorf; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Margarita and Ernesto Santillan, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Jessica and Jordan Voigt, Bettendorf; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Kassie and Tyler Luebken, Davenport; girl, Monday, Sept. 14.
Alyssa Busch and Carl Hartweg, Colona, Illinois; boy, Monday, Sept. 14.
Deanna and Steven Mueller, Maquoketa; boy, Monday, Sept. 14.
Beth Vesey and Autry Gant, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Sept. 12.
Lashawnda Wiggins, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Sept. 12.
Amanda Isenberg, Davenport; boy, Monday, Sept. 7.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Madeline Pedersen and Dylan Lawson, Buffalo, Iowa; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Taylor Sersig, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Camille and Junior Kahn, Davenport; girl, Sunday, Sept. 13.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Payton Mink and Casey Gonzalez, East Moline; boy, Friday, Sept. 18.
Amelia Scott and James Scott, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 18.
Danel and Joshua Lane, Moline; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Alyson McKay and Mitch Knobloch, East Moline; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.
James and Anthony Hyde, Chicago; twin boys, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Tasiaunna Madison, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Dakota Huff, Chicago; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.
Faye and Christopher Stearns, Milan; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Hannah Standefer and Tyler Biscontine, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Musoni Nzeyimana & Ndayiziga Levis, Rock Island; girl, Monday, Sept. 14
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS
Elisa McCalister and Jose Guerrero III, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Fatoumata Bah and Mamadou Barry, East Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Tiffany and Matthew Galvin, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Jessy Orellana Munguia and Kristoffer Reyes, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Amanda Somers and Nathaniel Johnston, Coal Valley; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Adriana Gallardo and Mathew Grasso, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Elizabeth Hernandez and Tyler Thomas, East Moline; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
