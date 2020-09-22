 Skip to main content
Births for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020
GENESIS BIRTHCENTER DAVENPORT

Erin and Collin Goldsberry, Davenport; boy, Friday, Sept. 18.

Takisha Brown and D'Angelo Allison, Davenport; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Veronica Broggini, Bettendorf; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Margarita and Ernesto Santillan, Davenport; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Jessica and Jordan Voigt, Bettendorf; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Kassie and Tyler Luebken, Davenport; girl, Monday, Sept. 14.

Alyssa Busch and Carl Hartweg, Colona, Illinois; boy, Monday, Sept. 14.

Deanna and Steven Mueller, Maquoketa; boy, Monday, Sept. 14.

Beth Vesey and Autry Gant, Davenport; girl, Saturday, Sept. 12.

Lashawnda Wiggins, Davenport; boy, Saturday, Sept. 12.

Amanda Isenberg, Davenport; boy, Monday, Sept. 7.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Madeline Pedersen and Dylan Lawson, Buffalo, Iowa; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Taylor Sersig, Davenport; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Camille and Junior Kahn, Davenport; girl, Sunday, Sept. 13.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Payton Mink and Casey Gonzalez, East Moline; boy, Friday, Sept. 18.

Amelia Scott and James Scott, Moline; girl, Friday, Sept. 18.

Danel and Joshua Lane, Moline; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Alyson McKay and Mitch Knobloch, East Moline; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.

James and Anthony Hyde, Chicago; twin boys, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Tasiaunna Madison, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Dakota Huff, Chicago; boy, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Faye and Christopher Stearns, Milan; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Hannah Standefer and Tyler Biscontine, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Musoni Nzeyimana & Ndayiziga Levis, Rock Island; girl, Monday, Sept. 14

GENESIS BIRTHCENTER SILVIS

Elisa McCalister and Jose Guerrero III, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Fatoumata Bah and Mamadou Barry, East Moline; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Tiffany and Matthew Galvin, Rock Island; girl, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Jessy Orellana Munguia and Kristoffer Reyes, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Amanda Somers and Nathaniel Johnston, Coal Valley; boy, Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Adriana Gallardo and Mathew Grasso, Moline; boy, Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Elizabeth Hernandez and Tyler Thomas, East Moline; girl, Tuesday, Sept. 1.

 
 
