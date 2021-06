Cal Cramer’s Memorial at Cattail Park, in Fulton, Illinois, on Sunday, July 4th from 8am to 11am we will be serving breakfast, as Cal always enjoyed a hearty meal before “trying” to down ducks and geese.

We only request you join us this day, and in exchange, share your memories, laughter, and hugs with us, honoring this man that loved family, the outdoors, and companionship. Cal went on to his new journey on July 7th, 2020