Carol "Chip" (Czupka) Pereira

The family of Carol "Chip" invite you to join them on Sunday June 20th, 2021 12pm - 3pm at Our Lady of Victory Parish Hall 1627 W. 42nd. St., Davenport, IA for an open house celebrating, sharing memories and laughing about times spent with her growing up in the QC area or the period of her time spent in Tracy, CA. Besides coming from a very large extended family, maybe you knew her while attending school at St. Paul's, Assumption, Western Illinois, or Iowa, through Gymnastics, work or Church, or lucky enough to have benefited from her kind generosity. Come share your stories with the family. She often reflected on her faith, family and friends therefore it is a fitting tribute that we share each of these together in her honor.