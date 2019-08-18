{{featured_button_text}}
Bernauer

November 14, 1937 – August 13, 2018 Your memory lives on through us. Until+ We meet again. We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have not been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us though our lives, until we meet again. Love, your children

“Love you too, and tell the kids  I love them too.”

