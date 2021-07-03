 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eileen Kernan Stichter
0 Comments

Eileen Kernan Stichter

  • 0
Stichter pic 1

Sadly, Eileen left us the end of March. And because of the pandemic we were unable to celebrate with her on her last birthday, so lets celebrate for her with loving thoughts and prayers. Wherever she was, there was always plenty of laughter and happiness. She has been deeply missed. So friends, have a toast to Eileen on July 8 to celebrate her joyful life and remember all the crazy fun we had with her.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephen & Sandra Kemp
Anniversaries

Stephen & Sandra Kemp

Stephen R Kemp and Sandra L (Walker) Kemp are celebrating 50 years, Their children Jeff Kemp, Kathy Perkins and Tera Kemp will host an informa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News