Sadly, Eileen left us the end of March. And because of the pandemic we were unable to celebrate with her on her last birthday, so lets celebrate for her with loving thoughts and prayers. Wherever she was, there was always plenty of laughter and happiness. She has been deeply missed. So friends, have a toast to Eileen on July 8 to celebrate her joyful life and remember all the crazy fun we had with her.
Eileen Kernan Stichter
