Cayleah Willits of Bettendorf, Iowa and Josh Blaine of Rock Island, Illinois are engaged to be married. Cayleah is the daughter of Robert and Cheryl Willits of Bettendorf, Iowa. Cayleah graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2005 and Saint Ambrose University in 2009. She is currently employed at Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf, Iowa as the Reading Interventionist.Josh is the son of Jim Blaine of Amboy, Illinois and Lynda Blaine of Sublette, Illinois. Josh graduated from Amboy High School in 2008. He graduated from Morrison Institute of Technology in 2010 and Southern Illinois University in 2012. He is currently employed at Shive-Hattery Architecture and Engineering in Bettendorf, Iowa as a Survey Technician.The couple will be married in Moline, Illinois. The wedding and reception will take place at Stoney Creek in October 2022.
Cayleah Willits & Josh Blaine