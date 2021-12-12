 Skip to main content
Douglas-Bieber Engagement
Marshall and Jessica Douglas of Moline, IL are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Savanna

Lissette Douglas to Luke Charles Bieber, son of Kathy and Paul Bieber of Bettendorf, IA.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Alleman High School and St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in

Marketing and Business Management, and a minor in Accounting. She is employed at John Deere.

The groom-elect is a graduate of Assumption High School and St. Ambrose University with a Master’s degree in

Business Administration. Luke received his Bachelor’s degree from University of Iowa. He is employed at the Rock

Island Arsenal. The wedding is planned for October 15, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf, IA.

