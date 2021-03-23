Dr Leigh Windschitl & Dr Connor Davis

Dr. Leigh Windschitl and Dr. Connor Davis both of North Aurora, Illinois announce their engagement and approaching marriage. Leigh is the daughter of Larry and Sharon Windschitl of Davenport. She is the granddaughter of Dallas and Marian Plekkenpol and Harold and Yvonne Windschitl. Connor is the son of Terry and Kathy Davis of Atkinson, NE. He is the grandson of James and Adelia Davis and the late Harold and Pat Wood. Leigh is a 2011 graduate of Davenport North High School. She received a Bachelors degree at University of Northen Iowa majoring in biology. Connor graduated from O'Neill High School in 2009. He attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney, receiving his Bachelors degree in exercise science. The couple met during graduate school at Palmer College of Chiropractic where they both earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Leigh practices NUCCA chiropractic at 1st Place Chiropractic. Connor practices chiropractic at Grandview Health Partners. The couple will be married at Our Lady of Victory Church May 22, 2021. Invitations will be sent.