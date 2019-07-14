{{featured_button_text}}
Duffie and Fitzgerald
Alyssa Gordon

Brenda Guzman is ecstatic to announce the engagement of her daughter, Teri Duffie, to Kate Fitzgerald, both of North Reading, MA. Teri and Kate became engaged in Paris, France on June 28, 2018. Teri is a Senior Engineer at Moderna located in Norwood, MA. Kate is an Operations Technician at ENE Systems located in Canton MA. Teri and Kate will be married September 14, 2019 on the beach in Provincetown, MA on Cape Cod. A reception will follow at The Pilgrim House Inn including an open cocktail hour followed by dinner, dancing and a cash bar. Teri and Kate are the proud parents of 3 children, Winston(shih-zu), Prince(greyhound) and Thomas(shiba-inu).

