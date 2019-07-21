Together with their families, Kimberly Delores Hall of Davenport, IA and Jabari Khalfani Woods of Bettendorf, IA are proud to announce their upcoming wedding. Kimberly is the daughter of Henry Hall Sr. (Donnie) of East Moline, IL. and the late Shirley Hall of Kewanee, IL. Jabari is the son of the late Moses Woods of Bettendorf, IA and Bonnie Woods of Bettendorf, IA. Kimberly is a 1999 graduate of Kewanee High School and a 2003 graduate of St.Ambrose University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Secondary Education & a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She then went on to graduate in 2010 from Walden University with a Master of Science in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. She is currently employed with the Davenport Community School District where she is a middle school Language Arts teacher at Sudlow Intermediate. Jabari is a 1998 graduate of North High School and a 2002 graduate of St.Ambrose University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Organization and a Minor in Computer Science. He then went on to graduate in 2005 from St.Ambrose University with a Master of Science in Social Work. He has also completed course credits towards his Doctorate degree. He is the Founder and CEO of YAH’s Dollar Project. He is currently employed with the Davenport Community School District where he is the Associate Director of Equity and Diversity and Title IX Coordinator. An August 4, 2019 wedding is planned in Kewanee, Illinois. Invitations will be sent to family members.
