Hansen - Jurevitz

Henry Thomas Hansen proposed marriage to Lexy Ann Jurevitz on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Look Out Park in Davenport, Iowa. A surprise engagement celebration with family and friends followed the proposal. Lexy is the daughter of Tracey Jurevitz and the late Robert Jurevitz of Bettendorf, Iowa. Henry is the son of Ron and Kristy Hansen of Durant Iowa. Lexy is a 2014 graduate of Bettendorf High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Iowa. She is employed at the University Club in Moline, Illinois as an Event Coordinator by Twisted Mics Music Entertainment. Henry is a 2014 graduate of Durant Community High School and a 2018 graduate of Arizona State University. He is employed by White Distribution and Supply in Muscatine Iowa as a Sales Executive. The couple will be married on June 6, 2020 at Harper’s Vineyard located in New Virginia, Iowa. A dinner and dance will follow the ceremony. Following the wedding, Henry and Lexy will honeymoon on the Hawaiian Island Kauai. The couple will reside at their residence in Davenport Iowa with their dog, Callisto. The couple is enjoying all of the festivities, planning and celebrations taking place in preparation for the upcoming wedding.
