Jacob and Petersen
Alyssa Gordon

Sarah Jacob and AJ Petersen, both of Davenport, are proud to announce their engagement. Sarah is the daughter of Mark and Kelly Jacob of Green Valley, IL and the granddaughter of Mick and Sue Cunningham of Easton, IL and Dorothy Jacob of Green Valley, IL. AJ is the son of Craig and Dotti Petersen and the grandson of Art and Linda Miller and Ruth Petersen, all of Davenport. Sarah is a graduate of Midwest Central High School in Manito, IL and a 2018 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a B.A. in Forensic Psychology. She is currently employed as a Care Coordinator with Families First Counseling Services in Bettendorf. AJ is a graduate of Davenport West High School and a 2018 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a B.S. in Behavioral Neuroscience. He is currently employed as an EMT for Medic Emergency Medical Services in Davenport. The couple will be married on May 18, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, IL.

