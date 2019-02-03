Jacob and Petersen

Sarah Jacob and AJ Petersen, both of Davenport, are proud to announce their engagement. Sarah is the daughter of Mark and Kelly Jacob of Green Valley, IL and the granddaughter of Mick and Sue Cunningham of Easton, IL and Dorothy Jacob of Green Valley, IL. AJ is the son of Craig and Dotti Petersen and the grandson of Art and Linda Miller and Ruth Petersen, all of Davenport. Sarah is a graduate of Midwest Central High School in Manito, IL and a 2018 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a B.A. in Forensic Psychology. She is currently employed as a Care Coordinator with Families First Counseling Services in Bettendorf. AJ is a graduate of Davenport West High School and a 2018 graduate of St. Ambrose University with a B.S. in Behavioral Neuroscience. He is currently employed as an EMT for Medic Emergency Medical Services in Davenport. The couple will be married on May 18, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, IL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.