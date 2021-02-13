Jessika Paige Seibel & James Aaron Denkmann, both of Davenport, IA announce their engagement to be married.

Jessika is the daughter of Brian & Gigi Seibel of Eldridge, IA. She is the granddaughter of the late Bob & Nita Adams and the late Don & Betty Seibel. Jessika graduated from North High School in 2013 and received her bachelor of science in nursing - RN from Mount Mercy University. She is currently the proprietor of Newborn's Nook infant care in Davenport.

James is the son of John & Connie Denkmann of Davenport. He is a 2011 graduate of West High School. James is employed by Square 1 Construction.

As the world allows, they will state their vows Oct 1, 2021. The couple will be married at the Stern Center, Rock Island, IL. with a reception to follow. Invitations will be sent.

