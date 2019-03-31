Try 3 months for $3
Jochimsen and Slavens
Alyssa Gordon

Together with their families, Gina Jochimsen of Swaledale, Iowa, and Bobbie Slavens of Bettendorf, Iowa, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Gina is the daughter of Gary and Teresa Jochimsen of Swaledale. She is a graduate of West Fork High School and The University of Iowa, and is employed by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in the Quad Cities. Bobbie is the son of Joe and Ann Slavens of Davenport. He is a graduate of Bettendorf High School and The University of Iowa, and is employed by Northwest Bank & Trust Company in the Quad Cities. The couple will be married September 28, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, followed by a reception at The Outing Club.

