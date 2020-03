Bill and Jenny Kolwey, Walcott, are pleased toannounce the engagement of their daughter, Cassidy Kolwey, to Aaron Dierickx, son of Jim and Pam Dierickx, Lowden. Cassidy is currently a student at the University of Iowa working on a Medical Laboratory Science degree and Aaron attended Kirkwood College for Marketing. The couple plan to be married in June 2022 in Davenport.