Levesque-Frieden

Together with their families, Chelsea Levesque and Peter Frieden are pleased to announce their engagement to be married. Chelsea is the daughter of Paul and Dawn Levesque of Moline. Peter is the son of John Frieden of Rock Island and Heidi Watkins of Moline. The couple will be married on August 3, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, with a reception to follow at the Bend Event Center in East Moline. Both are graduates of Moline High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The couple resides in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where Chelsea is employed as an elementary school teacher and Peter as a sheriff’s deputy.
