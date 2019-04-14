Try 3 months for $3
Mekalson - Fishman

Ron and Lisa Mekalson of Bettendorf, IA announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Heidi Ruth of Burnsville, MN to Cody Lawrence Fishman of Burnsville, MN, son of Marc and Kim Fishman of Wellington, FL. Heidi is a 2008 graduate of Bettendorf High School and a 2012 graduate of Western Illinois University where she earned a Bachelor of Business degree in Supply Chain Management. She is employed as a Strategic Sourcing Consultant for Allstate Insurance Company. Cody is a 2008 graduate of Palm Beach Central High School and a 2015 graduate of Florida International University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Science. He is employed as a Consulting Meteorologist for DTN. The couple will be married April 27, 2019 in Lakeville, MN.

